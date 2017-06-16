Fri, 16
Burnham Beeches Radio Club 80th Anniversary Exhibition
2017-06-24 09:00:00 2017-06-25 16:00:00 UTC Burnham Beeches Radio Club 80th Anniversary Exhibition Burnham Beeches, Lord Mayors Dr, Slough SL2 3TE, UK

Start 10:00AM Saturday - 24 Jun 2017

End 05:00PM Sunday - 25 Jun 2017

Price 0.00 £

Town City Farnham Common

Contact Name Charlie Mitchell

Contact Email g0ska@hotmail.co.uk

Burnham Beeches Radio Club is celebrating its 80th Anniversary on Saturday and Sunday 24/25 June between 10 and 5 each day. The club will have radio stations on the air and members to explain the hobby to members of the public. This is a free event and is held with the co-operation of the The Corporation of London in Burnham Beeches near the cafe. Please visit us.

