Burnham Beeches Radio Club 80th Anniversary Exhibition

Start 10:00AM Saturday - 24 Jun 2017
End 05:00PM Sunday - 25 Jun 2017
Price 0.00 £
Town City Farnham Common
Contact Name Charlie Mitchell
Burnham Beeches Radio Club is celebrating its 80th Anniversary on Saturday and Sunday 24/25 June between 10 and 5 each day. The club will have radio stations on the air and members to explain the hobby to members of the public. This is a free event and is held with the co-operation of the The Corporation of London in Burnham Beeches near the cafe. Please visit us.
