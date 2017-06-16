Annual Pig Roast - Great Family Day Out

The Jolly Farmer hosts the Kaffirs of Cookham Dean fund raising annual pig roast. All profits go to charity. You can look to looks of activity in the pub garden. Succulent pig roast, traditional bbq all washed down with drinks. You can list to Jim McLean planning live music in the garden. Whilst the children are amused with the variety of games to play.. Kaffirs of Cookham Dean are delighted to launch its annual fund raising activites on 1st July. The Kaffirs are well known in Cookham. The organise the Gravity Grand Prix and Boxing Day Games. Last year from the funds raised they made donations to the Air Ambulance, Installed the defibrillator