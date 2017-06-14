Waltham St Lawrence Parish Fete

The weather is set fair for Saturday’s fete - a fun family event, with great entertainment for adults and children. There’s a dog show with various serious and fun classes, family games & races, the Maidenhead Lions train, and the Advertiser bouncy castle for the kids to lose some energy! Featured games include “It’s a Knockout” (for teams of four), and competition for the Tug-o-War Shield. Email fete@wsl.link to enter. For those with more sedate interests, there are vintage cars & bikes, crafts and stalls, Waltham St Lawrence Silver Band, delicious tea & cakes, barbeque, and our famous fete bar, plus the bottle Tombola, Sideshows, and Raffle - first prize £200.. We’re hoping for another visit from the Fire Engine! From 5pm there’s live music from local band Kinkade, and award-winning curries from Haweli.