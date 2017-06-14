Architecture and Documentary Photography Exhibition

Kirsty will be showing her latest architectural and documentary photography that she has developed in the last year. Her style includes high clarity and contrasted images with alternative viewpoints. Kirsty has a passion for travel and photographing modern and historic buildings. Dates and Times Tuesday 13th - Friday 16th June 11am-4pm, Saturday 17th June 10am-4pm and Sunday 18th June 12pm-3pm. Location St Luke's Church Norfolk Road Maidenhead SL6 7AX Kirsty's Website: www.kirstymeredith.com Church Website: www.stlukeschurchmaidenhead.org.uk For more information please visit: www.bucksopenstudios.org.uk