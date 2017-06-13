Egyptology Lecture (additional to published programme)

Start 02:00PM Saturday - 08 Jul 2017
End 04:30PM Saturday - 08 Jul 2017
Price 3.00 £
Town City Reading
Contact Name Francesca Jones
Contact Email fhjones_tvaes@yahoo.co.uk
Excavations in the Tomb of Panehsy in Thebes. Dr. Susanne Onstine will explore the life and death of the Thebans in the 19th Dynasty through to the Hellenistic era using epigraphic and archaeological evidence from this remarkable tomb.
