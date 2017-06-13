Tue, 13
Wed, 14
Thu, 15
SECTION INDEX

Egyptology Lecture (additional to published programme)

comments 0
Egyptology Lecture (additional to published programme)
2017-07-08 13:00:00 2017-07-08 15:30:00 UTC Egyptology Lecture (additional to published programme) Coronation Hall, Headley Road,Woodley, Reading, RG5 4JB, United Kingdom

Start 02:00PM Saturday - 08 Jul 2017

End 04:30PM Saturday - 08 Jul 2017

Price 3.00 £

Town City Reading

Contact Name Francesca Jones

Contact Email fhjones_tvaes@yahoo.co.uk

Website URL www.tvaes.org.uk

Excavations in the Tomb of Panehsy in Thebes. Dr. Susanne Onstine will explore the life and death of the Thebans in the 19th Dynasty through to the Hellenistic era using epigraphic and archaeological evidence from this remarkable tomb.

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved