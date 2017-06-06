Classic Car and Bike Show in Bourne End

Classic Car and Bike Show Sunday 18th June 2017 9am - 6pm Hedsor Club Hedsor Road Bourne End Bucks SL8 5ES Contact: George Gatrell : 07721842142 If you would like to have a stall at this great event then please call George Gatrell on 07721842142. A donation to the club will be requested. Classic car entry: FREE : Passengers £1 each Viewing public: £4 each Under 14's are free. Last year's classic car and bike show was exceptional with the best turn out of classic cars and bikes. If you have a classic car or bike you wish to show, then just turn up. There is no need to book. Hedsor Club is situated next to the Flowerland Garden Centre in Bourne End. Hope the weather is good and we hope to see you all there. ************ THE NIGHT BEFORE THE CLASSIC CAR SHOW Saturday 17th June 2017 Live Band: Ridgeway Country (Country Rock Band) Adm: £10 *********** Camping is permitted from Saturday afternoon until Sunday night if you wish to make a weekend of it. There will be a food van available from Saturday afternoon.