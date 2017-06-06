Tue, 06
Ridgeway Country (Country Rock Band)

Ridgeway Country (Country Rock Band)
Start 07:30PM Saturday - 17 Jun 2017

End 11:59PM Saturday - 17 Jun 2017

Price 10.00 £

Town City Bourne End

Contact Name George Gatrell

Contact Email george.gatrell@btopenworld.com

Website URL www.justdanze.co

Saturday 17th June 2017 Ridgeway Country Live Band plus DJ Jivin' George See yellow part of the flyer. Hedsor Club Hedsor Road Bourne End Bucks SL8 5ES 7.30pm till late Entry: £10 This is a pre-band night before the classic car and bike show that is being held on Sunday 18th June 2017. Food van will be serving food in the car park.

