Rotary Cookham Regatta

The Cookham Regatta provides a day of family entertainment. Organised by Rotarians to raise money for charity. This year’s headline charity is Alzheimers Dementia Support www.alzheimersdementiasupport.co.uk Race in Canoe-cats, Dragon Boats or row boat. Enter the Cookham Challenge for a mixed teams of 16 combining boat races with a tug of war, volleyball and the unique 'funny walk'. Dragon Boats: £100, 10 Paddlers plus Drummer, professional helm (provided). Canoe Cats: £50 Mixed Crew 7, Helm + 6 paddlers. Family row boat: £10.1adult & 1 U14. Cookham Challenge: £280 mixed team 16 for 5 events. Entry form: www.cookhamregatta.org.uk. Alternatively relax with family entertainments; Enter your dog on the day in the fun family dog show with a “Fly Ball” option, Children’s Rides, Bouncy Castles, Slides, Zorb ball, Bungee, Sumo Suits, Break a plate Brass Band, Stalls, Silent Auction, Classic Cars. Enjoy the beer, Pimms, Scout burger bar, Thai and other food. Admission: £5.00, £1.00 (U 16) family of 4 £10. Free Car parking.