Fri, 26
Sat, 27
Sun, 28
SECTION INDEX

Beer and Wine in Berkshire

comments 0
2017-06-16 18:00:00 2017-06-16 20:00:00 UTC Beer and Wine in Berkshire Windsor Guildhall, High St, Windsor SL4 1LR, UK

Start 07:00PM Friday - 16 Jun 2017

End 09:00PM Friday - 16 Jun 2017

Town City windsor

Contact Name Courtney rudge

Contact Email museum@rbwm.gov.uk

Website URL https://www3.rbwm.gov.uk/museum

Come along to our evening event and sample and buy some fabulous local beers, ciders, wines and food. Suppliers include Windsor and Eton Brewery, Salt Hill Cider and Limes café. Have a look around the museum and see our extra displays of special artefacts relating to brewing and bottling in the Royal Borough. Take part in our raffle and have the chance to win some fabulous prizes. Age 18 upwards. Drop in. Free Entry. 19:00-21:00pm. Windsor & Royal Borough Museum, Guildhall, High Street, Windsor, SL4 1LR. Tel 01628 685686 for more information.

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved