Beer and Wine in Berkshire

Come along to our evening event and sample and buy some fabulous local beers, ciders, wines and food. Suppliers include Windsor and Eton Brewery, Salt Hill Cider and Limes café. Have a look around the museum and see our extra displays of special artefacts relating to brewing and bottling in the Royal Borough. Take part in our raffle and have the chance to win some fabulous prizes. Age 18 upwards. Drop in. Free Entry. 19:00-21:00pm. Windsor & Royal Borough Museum, Guildhall, High Street, Windsor, SL4 1LR. Tel 01628 685686 for more information.