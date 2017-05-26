Beer and Wine in Berkshire

Start 07:00PM Friday - 16 Jun 2017
End 09:00PM Friday - 16 Jun 2017
Town City windsor
Contact Name Courtney rudge
Contact Email museum@rbwm.gov.uk
Come along to our evening event and sample and buy some fabulous local beers, ciders, wines and food. Suppliers include Windsor and Eton Brewery, Salt Hill Cider and Limes café. Have a look around the museum and see our extra displays of special artefacts relating to brewing and bottling in the Royal Borough. Take part in our raffle and have the chance to win some fabulous prizes. Age 18 upwards. Drop in. Free Entry. 19:00-21:00pm. Windsor & Royal Borough Museum, Guildhall, High Street, Windsor, SL4 1LR. Tel 01628 685686 for more information.
