St. Timothee Garden Opening for the NGS Nursing Charities

Start 11:00AM Sunday - 28 May 2017
End 04:30PM Sunday - 28 May 2017
Price 4.00 £
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Claire Fletcher
Contact Email cfletcher7@sky.com
A recently created 2 acre garden adjacent to Pinkneys Green opening for the National Garden Scheme on Sunday 28th May & helping to celebrate the NGS 90th Anniversary. Colour themed borders, attractive grasses and perennials Admission £4, children free. Home-made teas Further details:ngs.org.uk
