St. Timothee Garden Opening for the NGS Nursing Charities

St. Timothee Garden Opening for the NGS Nursing Charities
2017-05-28 10:00:00 2017-05-28 15:30:00 UTC St. Timothee Garden Opening for the NGS Nursing Charities Darling's Ln, Maidenhead SL6 6PA, UK

Start 11:00AM Sunday - 28 May 2017

End 04:30PM Sunday - 28 May 2017

Price 4.00 £

Town City Maidenhead

Contact Name Claire Fletcher

Contact Email cfletcher7@sky.com

Website URL ngs.org.uk

A recently created 2 acre garden adjacent to Pinkneys Green opening for the National Garden Scheme on Sunday 28th May & helping to celebrate the NGS 90th Anniversary. Colour themed borders, attractive grasses and perennials Admission £4, children free. Home-made teas Further details:ngs.org.uk

