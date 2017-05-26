3 Cookham Gardens Opening Together for NGS Nursing Charities

Start 02:00PM Saturday - 27 May 2017
End 05:00PM Saturday - 27 May 2017
Price 5.50 £
Town City Cookham, Maidenhead
Contact Name Claire Fletcher
Contact Email cfletcher7@sky.com
Three contrasting gardens in Cookham are opening together for the National Garden Scheme on Saturday 27th May 2-5 pm. SL6 9QD Combined admission to all 3 gardens £5.50, children free. The 3 gardens are: 2 Belle Vue Cottages Hunters Lodge 2 Vicarage Close Home-made teas at Hunters Lodge Further details ngs.org.uk
