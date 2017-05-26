Fri, 26
Sat, 27
Sun, 28
SECTION INDEX

3 Cookham Gardens Opening Together for NGS Nursing Charities

comments 0
3 Cookham Gardens Opening Together for NGS Nursing Charities
2017-05-27 13:00:00 2017-05-27 16:00:00 UTC 3 Cookham Gardens Opening Together for NGS Nursing Charities Cookham, UK SL6 9QD

Start 02:00PM Saturday - 27 May 2017

End 05:00PM Saturday - 27 May 2017

Price 5.50 £

Town City Cookham, Maidenhead

Contact Name Claire Fletcher

Contact Email cfletcher7@sky.com

Website URL ngs.org.uk

Three contrasting gardens in Cookham are opening together for the National Garden Scheme on Saturday 27th May 2-5 pm. SL6 9QD Combined admission to all 3 gardens £5.50, children free. The 3 gardens are: 2 Belle Vue Cottages Hunters Lodge 2 Vicarage Close Home-made teas at Hunters Lodge Further details ngs.org.uk

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved