Meet the Thames Hospice Team in Volunteers' Week

Come along to the Nicholsons Shopping Centre on Friday 2nd June between 9am to 5pm to find out more about the range of volunteering opportunities within the Hospice, our shops or the local community. Volunteers are vital to the success of our organisation and without them, we would not be able to reach and support as many local people with life-limiting illnesses as we do. We’ll also be sharing information on how you can support us and get involved in Berkshire’s first ever Bubble Rush; a 5k run or walk amongst a blizzard of colourful bubbles to raise funds for the Hospice.