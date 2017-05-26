Fri, 26
Meet the Thames Hospice Team in Volunteers' Week

2017-06-02 08:00:00 2017-06-02 16:00:00 UTC Meet the Thames Hospice Team in Volunteers' Week Nicholsons Ln, Maidenhead SL6 1LB, UK

Start 09:00AM Friday - 02 Jun 2017

End 05:00PM Friday - 02 Jun 2017

Town City Maidenhead

Contact Name Jennifer Bird

Contact Email volunteers@thameshospice.org.uk

Website URL www.thameshospice.org.uk/volunteer

Come along to the Nicholsons Shopping Centre on Friday 2nd June between 9am to 5pm to find out more about the range of volunteering opportunities within the Hospice, our shops or the local community. Volunteers are vital to the success of our organisation and without them, we would not be able to reach and support as many local people with life-limiting illnesses as we do. We’ll also be sharing information on how you can support us and get involved in Berkshire’s first ever Bubble Rush; a 5k run or walk amongst a blizzard of colourful bubbles to raise funds for the Hospice.

