Charity Table-Top Sale

Start 10:00AM Saturday - 03 Jun 2017

End 12:30PM Saturday - 03 Jun 2017

Town City Bourne End

Contact Name Anne

Contact Email annedarocha1@gmail.cpom

Come and join us for home-made cakes, tea and coffee. Everything must go! Many household items for sale, books, plants, clothing, cards and more. Come and grab bargain! All welcome!

