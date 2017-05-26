Charity Table-Top Sale

Start 10:00AM Saturday - 03 Jun 2017
End 12:30PM Saturday - 03 Jun 2017
Town City Bourne End
Contact Name Anne
Come and join us for home-made cakes, tea and coffee. Everything must go! Many household items for sale, books, plants, clothing, cards and more. Come and grab bargain! All welcome!
