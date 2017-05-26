Fri, 26
Marlow Art and Crafts Society Annual Exhibition

Marlow Art and Crafts Society Annual Exhibition
Start 10:00AM Saturday - 27 May 2017

End 05:30PM Thursday - 01 Jun 2017

Town City Marlow

Contact Name Jacqueline Ford

Contact Email marlow.art.crafts@hotmail.co.uk

Website URL www.marlowartandcrafts.org

A chance to see the work of our members and guest exhibitors. Lots of original artwork in different mediums; ceramics; craft items and greetings cards. This year we are also holding a screen sale of small 8 x 8 inch canvases to help raise money for the local Scanappeal.

