Marlow Art and Crafts Society Annual Exhibition

Start 10:00AM Saturday - 27 May 2017
End 05:30PM Thursday - 01 Jun 2017
Town City Marlow
Contact Name Jacqueline Ford
Contact Email marlow.art.crafts@hotmail.co.uk
A chance to see the work of our members and guest exhibitors. Lots of original artwork in different mediums; ceramics; craft items and greetings cards. This year we are also holding a screen sale of small 8 x 8 inch canvases to help raise money for the local Scanappeal.
