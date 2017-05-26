Derek Nash & Martin Shaw at Marlow Jazz Club

The brilliant pairing of two award winning jazzmen will provide the June jazz event at Marlow Jazz Club. Multi-instrumentalist Derek Nash will join top trumpeter Martin Shaw and the resident Frank Toms Trio at the Royal British Legion Hall on Tuesday June 6th. Derek, one of the most in demand musicians in Britain, is leader of his own “Sax Appeal” band and star soloist in Jools Holland’s Rhythm & Blues Orchestra. He always arrives with a wide selection of saxes of all sizes, but not many other venues get to see his priceless and very rare white acrylic Grafton alto, as played by Charlie Parker. Martin rates as one of the best, possibly the best, on both trumpet and flugelhorn. Music starts at 8.30pm with admission, pay at the door, £8.