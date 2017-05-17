Walking Treasure Hunt and BBQ

Start 12:00AM Saturday - 24 Jun 2017
End 12:00AM Saturday - 24 Jun 2017
Price 10.00 £
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Eileen Chislett
Contact Email eileen.chislett@btinternet.com
Have a great afternoon following a trail to the "treasure" then join in a BBQ. Fun for all the family. £10 pp (£5 under 12s) . In aid of 2020Vision - building better spaces for the communitty. Please book for the BBQ and advise any dietary requirements.
