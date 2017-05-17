Wed, 17
Thu, 18
Fri, 19
SECTION INDEX

Walking Treasure Hunt and BBQ

comments 0
Walking Treasure Hunt and BBQ
2017-06-23 23:00:00 2017-06-23 23:00:00 UTC Walking Treasure Hunt and BBQ Allenby Rd, Maidenhead SL6 5BQ, UK

Start 12:00AM Saturday - 24 Jun 2017

End 12:00AM Saturday - 24 Jun 2017

Price 10.00 £

Town City Maidenhead

Contact Name Eileen Chislett

Contact Email eileen.chislett@btinternet.com

Website URL www.stmarksmaidenhead.org.uk

Have a great afternoon following a trail to the "treasure" then join in a BBQ. Fun for all the family. £10 pp (£5 under 12s) . In aid of 2020Vision - building better spaces for the communitty. Please book for the BBQ and advise any dietary requirements.

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved