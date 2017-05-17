Wed, 17
Swing and Sway Music with High Voltage Singers

Swing and Sway Music with High Voltage Singers
2017-06-09 18:30:00 2017-06-08 23:00:00 UTC Swing and Sway Music with High Voltage Singers Allenby Rd, Maidenhead SL6 5BQ, UK

Start 07:30PM Friday - 09 Jun 2017

End 12:00AM Friday - 09 Jun 2017

Price 5.00 £

Town City Maidenhead

Contact Name Eileen Chislett

Contact Email eileen.chislett@btinternet.com

Website URL www.stmarksmaidenhead.org.uk

Enjoy approx an hour of great tunes and rhythms with the High Voltage Singers and start your weekend beautifully. In aid of 2020Vision - building better spaces for the community, Suggested donation £5 on the door.

