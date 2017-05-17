Swing and Sway Music with High Voltage Singers

Start 07:30PM Friday - 09 Jun 2017
End 12:00AM Friday - 09 Jun 2017
Price 5.00 £
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Eileen Chislett
Contact Email eileen.chislett@btinternet.com
Enjoy approx an hour of great tunes and rhythms with the High Voltage Singers and start your weekend beautifully. In aid of 2020Vision - building better spaces for the community, Suggested donation £5 on the door.
