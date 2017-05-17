Shakespeare at Stubbings

William Shakespeare's ‘A Midsummer Night's Dream’ Stubbings are very pleased to be welcoming back The Garden Players in June 2017 for five open air performances of Shakespeare's comedy masterpiece, directed by John Timewell. Following acclaimed performances in 2013, 2014 and 2015, The Garden Players return in 2017 with an exciting new production of one of Shakespeare’s finest comedies ‘A Midsummer Night's Dream'. If you go down in the woods tonight, what big surprises await you? Mischievous fairies and star-crossed lovers, comic labourers, an ass-headed monster and a hungry lion all play their part in ensuring that the course of true love never does run smooth. This magical tale of enchantment ranks amongst Shakespeare’s finest. This charity event will be sponsored by Deloitte (a top four global firm of chartered accountants), Colin & Rachel Clarkson-Short and Stuart & Trish Fletcher, and is in support of the national charity, Child Bereavement UK.