Stubbings Opera

Join us for 2 nights of stunning opera. Bring a picnic, family and friends... We are pleased to announce our programme for 2017, the 21st birthday of opera at Stubbings. We are planning 2 nights of opera in July 2017. Friday 21st July - Mozart's 'The Marriage of Figaro' In The Marriage of Figaro, Beaumarchais continues the plot of The Barber of Seville. The Count has married Rosine but their marriage has gone sour because of his philandering. Figaro has quit barbering and is now the Count's major-domo. He is engaged to Suzanne, who is Countess Rosine's maid — and the Count's intended conquest. Figaro, Susanna, and the Countess conspire to embarrass the Count and expose his scheming. He retaliates by trying to compel Figaro legally to marry a woman old enough to be his mother. Clever manipulations by Figaro and Susanna follow. Saturday 22nd July - Puccini's 'La Boheme' La bohème is one of opera’s most popular and unforgettable stories. When young poet Rodolfo meets seamstress Mimi, its love at first sight. But faced by the cruel realities of poverty and ill health, will the flame that burns between them flicker and die? Or will the timeless strength of their youthful passion withstand every trial and tribulation that life can throw at them? Both performances will be sung in English.