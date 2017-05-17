Egyptology Lecture

Start 02:00PM Saturday - 03 Jun 2017
End 04:30PM Saturday - 03 Jun 2017
Price 3.00 £
Town City Reading
Contact Name Francesca Jones
Contact Email fhjones_tvaes@yahoo.co.uk
Revealing the splendours of Ancient Egypt : David Roberts - artist extraordinary. David Roberts, son of a Scottish shoemaker, became one of the most celebrated artists in Victorian England. From drawing copies of circus posters on his mother's kitchen wall, he progressed to scene painting inScotland, London and Spain. But it is for his Egyptian travels that he is best knwn. This lecture will introduce the life and art of this amazing man.
