Wed, 17
Thu, 18
Fri, 19
SECTION INDEX

Egyptology Lecture

comments 0
Egyptology Lecture
2017-06-03 13:00:00 2017-06-03 15:30:00 UTC Egyptology Lecture Headley Road, Headley Rd, Woodley, Reading RG5 4JZ, United Kingdom

Start 02:00PM Saturday - 03 Jun 2017

End 04:30PM Saturday - 03 Jun 2017

Price 3.00 £

Town City Reading

Contact Name Francesca Jones

Contact Email fhjones_tvaes@yahoo.co.uk

Website URL www.tvaes.org.uk

Revealing the splendours of Ancient Egypt : David Roberts - artist extraordinary. David Roberts, son of a Scottish shoemaker, became one of the most celebrated artists in Victorian England. From drawing copies of circus posters on his mother's kitchen wall, he progressed to scene painting inScotland, London and Spain. But it is for his Egyptian travels that he is best knwn. This lecture will introduce the life and art of this amazing man.

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved