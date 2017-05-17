Open Evening for Jewel Tones

Start 06:15PM Sunday - 02 Jul 2017
End 07:45PM Sunday - 02 Jul 2017
Town City Charvil
Contact Name Suzanne Newman
Contact Email suzanneynewman@btinternet.com
Jewel Tones is a choir for girls between the ages of 10 and 18. We meet for rehearsals on Sundays between 6.15 and 7.45pm at Charvil Village Hall. We sing a wide range of music and take part in concerts, festivals and competitions both locally and further afield. We are holding an Open Evening on July 2nd for girls that are interested in joining us to come along and see what we do. Contact the choir's Musical Director, Suzanne Newman, for more details.
