Open Evening for Jewel Tones

Jewel Tones is a choir for girls between the ages of 10 and 18. We meet for rehearsals on Sundays between 6.15 and 7.45pm at Charvil Village Hall. We sing a wide range of music and take part in concerts, festivals and competitions both locally and further afield. We are holding an Open Evening on July 2nd for girls that are interested in joining us to come along and see what we do. Contact the choir's Musical Director, Suzanne Newman, for more details.