Wed, 17
Thu, 18
Fri, 19
SECTION INDEX

Open Evening for Jewel Tones

comments 0
Open Evening for Jewel Tones
2017-07-02 17:15:00 2017-07-02 18:45:00 UTC Open Evening for Jewel Tones Charvil, Reading RG10, UK

Start 06:15PM Sunday - 02 Jul 2017

End 07:45PM Sunday - 02 Jul 2017

Town City Charvil

Contact Name Suzanne Newman

Contact Email suzanneynewman@btinternet.com

Website URL www.jeweltones.co.uk

Jewel Tones is a choir for girls between the ages of 10 and 18. We meet for rehearsals on Sundays between 6.15 and 7.45pm at Charvil Village Hall. We sing a wide range of music and take part in concerts, festivals and competitions both locally and further afield. We are holding an Open Evening on July 2nd for girls that are interested in joining us to come along and see what we do. Contact the choir's Musical Director, Suzanne Newman, for more details.

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved