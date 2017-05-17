Hambleden Open Gardens : 10th June, 1pm-5pm

Hambleden Village will be opening 11 gardens throughout the valley this year. Teas will be available in the barn at Burrow Farm which has its own ha-ha around its grounds as well as in the village hall. There will be a raffle and the monthly market in the village hall has stalls selling various foodstuffs, gifts, crafts and pre-loved furniture. Free parking and children under 16 have free entrance. Entrance: £10 adults, children FREE. All proceeds to the maintenance and upkeep of the Village Hall.