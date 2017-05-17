Wed, 17
Thu, 18
Fri, 19
SECTION INDEX

Hambleden Open Gardens : 10th June, 1pm-5pm

comments 0
Hambleden Open Gardens : 10th June, 1pm-5pm
2017-06-10 12:00:00 2017-06-10 16:00:00 UTC Hambleden Open Gardens : 10th June, 1pm-5pm Hambleden, Henley-on-Thames RG9, UK

Start 01:00PM Saturday - 10 Jun 2017

End 05:00PM Saturday - 10 Jun 2017

Town City Hambleden

Contact Name Open Gardens Committee

Contact Email enquiries@hambledenvillagehall.org

Website URL www.hambledenvillagehall.org

Hambleden Village will be opening 11 gardens throughout the valley this year. Teas will be available in the barn at Burrow Farm which has its own ha-ha around its grounds as well as in the village hall. There will be a raffle and the monthly market in the village hall has stalls selling various foodstuffs, gifts, crafts and pre-loved furniture. Free parking and children under 16 have free entrance. Entrance: £10 adults, children FREE. All proceeds to the maintenance and upkeep of the Village Hall.

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved