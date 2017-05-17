Come along to Norden Farm on Thursday 18th May for an evening of magical and musical entertainment! Secret Showcase's Acoustic Night will be showcasing the musical talent of the local area, as well as a headline act from London! The evening will be presented by Patrick Ashe, as seen on Britain's Got Talent. He will be treating the audience to magic between all of the acts! Tickets are ONLY £10, and all profit from the evening will be donated to Asthma UK, a cause very close to our hearts. This is definitely an event you would not want to miss! Tickets are available from: https://norden.farm/events/music-showcase OR direct from the box office: 01628 788997