Mon, 08
Tue, 09
Wed, 10
SECTION INDEX

Knowl Hill ladies pamper and shopping evening

comments 0
2017-05-25 18:00:00 2017-05-25 21:00:00 UTC Knowl Hill ladies pamper and shopping evening Bath Rd, Knowl Hill, Reading RG10, UK

Start 07:00PM Thursday - 25 May 2017

End 10:00PM Thursday - 25 May 2017

Price 5.00 £

Town City Maidenhead

Contact Name Vicki

Contact Email Vickilawrence47@gmail.com

We would love to invite you lovely ladies to a night of pampering and shopping. Tickets are avilable now and on door on the night. £5 per person gives you a free glass of bubbles. Theres therapie beauty treatments raffle and gifts and all money raised goes towards our lovely school. Please feel free to come along.

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved