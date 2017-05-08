Knowl Hill ladies pamper and shopping evening

Start 07:00PM Thursday - 25 May 2017
End 10:00PM Thursday - 25 May 2017
Price 5.00 £
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Vicki
We would love to invite you lovely ladies to a night of pampering and shopping. Tickets are avilable now and on door on the night. £5 per person gives you a free glass of bubbles. Theres therapie beauty treatments raffle and gifts and all money raised goes towards our lovely school. Please feel free to come along.
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Emergency services were called to a crash outside the Three offices in Maidenhead town centre this evening.
An alleyway between Malvern Road and Gardner Road in Maidenhead has been closed off by police.