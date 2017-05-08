The Peters Players Amateur Dramatics Group Forthcoming production on 12 and 13 May 2017

The Peters Players Amateur Dramatics group invite all local residents to come and join us for our forthcoming production of 'Maggie's Getting Married' which will take place at the Memorial Hall, Straight Road Old Windsor SL4 2RN, at 8.00pm on Friday 12 and Saturday 13 May 2017. The play is a comedy, revolving around two sisters Maggie and Wanda, and is set the night before Maggie's Wedding. Tickets are £12.00 each including supper of either fish, chicken or sausage and chips. A vegetarian option is available upon request. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/thepeterplayers or from our Box Office at 01753 530355. Please book in advance so that the requisite amount of food can be ordered.