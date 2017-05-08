Mon, 08
Egyptology Lecture

2017-05-13 13:00:00 2017-05-13 15:30:00 UTC Egyptology Lecture Headley Road, Headley Rd, Woodley, Reading RG5 4JZ, United Kingdom

Start 02:00PM Saturday - 13 May 2017

End 04:30PM Saturday - 13 May 2017

Price 3.00 £

Town City Reading

Contact Name Francesca Jones

Contact Email fhjones_tvaes@yahoo.co.uk

Website URL www.tvaes.org.uk

Magical and Divinatory Texts. Dr. Luigi Prada will introduce and interpret a range of dream texts.

