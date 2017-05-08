Egyptology Lecture

Start 02:00PM Saturday - 13 May 2017
End 04:30PM Saturday - 13 May 2017
Price 3.00 £
Town City Reading
Contact Name Francesca Jones
Contact Email fhjones_tvaes@yahoo.co.uk
Magical and Divinatory Texts. Dr. Luigi Prada will introduce and interpret a range of dream texts.
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Emergency services were called to a crash outside the Three offices in Maidenhead town centre this evening.
An alleyway between Malvern Road and Gardner Road in Maidenhead has been closed off by police.