Mon, 08
Tue, 09
Wed, 10
SECTION INDEX

Mozart, Mendelssohn & Delius with St. John's Chamber Orchestra

comments 0
Mozart, Mendelssohn & Delius with St. John's Chamber Orchestra
2017-06-03 19:00:00 2017-06-03 21:00:00 UTC Mozart, Mendelssohn & Delius with St. John's Chamber Orchestra Altwood Rd, Maidenhead SL6 4PF, UK

Start 08:00PM Saturday - 03 Jun 2017

End 10:00PM Saturday - 03 Jun 2017

Price 17.15 £

Town City Maidenhead

Contact Name Norden Farm Centre for the Arts

Contact Email boxoffice@nordenfarm.org

Website URL https://norden.farm/events/st-john-s-chamber-orchestra-summer-concert-18

St. John's summer orchestral concert is full of wonderful melodies and dramatic musical story-telling. Mozart's overture 'The Abduction from the Seraglio' depicts an exciting rescue, while Mendelssohn's 'Scottish' Symphony is a musical portrait of the composer's travels, showing a magical and romantic vision of the Highlands. Delius' evocative 'On hearing the first cuckoo in Spring' may be a little late this year, but is always a much-loved picture, and the orchestra welcomes back an equally acclaimed soloist, pianist Meng Yang Pan. Her playing is loved by audiences wherever she plays, and her performance of Mozart's towering and dramatic Piano Concerto No.20 in D minor, K.466 promises to be a highlight of the musical year. Norden Farm's Courtyard Theatre is an ideal venue for live music - great acoustics, totally accessible, amazing Steinway piano, friendly bar and free parking. Tickets are available now from the Norden Farm Box Office - £17 (£15 conc) (£5 under 16s)

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved