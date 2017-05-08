Mozart, Mendelssohn & Delius with St. John's Chamber Orchestra

St. John's summer orchestral concert is full of wonderful melodies and dramatic musical story-telling. Mozart's overture 'The Abduction from the Seraglio' depicts an exciting rescue, while Mendelssohn's 'Scottish' Symphony is a musical portrait of the composer's travels, showing a magical and romantic vision of the Highlands. Delius' evocative 'On hearing the first cuckoo in Spring' may be a little late this year, but is always a much-loved picture, and the orchestra welcomes back an equally acclaimed soloist, pianist Meng Yang Pan. Her playing is loved by audiences wherever she plays, and her performance of Mozart's towering and dramatic Piano Concerto No.20 in D minor, K.466 promises to be a highlight of the musical year. Norden Farm's Courtyard Theatre is an ideal venue for live music - great acoustics, totally accessible, amazing Steinway piano, friendly bar and free parking. Tickets are available now from the Norden Farm Box Office - £17 (£15 conc) (£5 under 16s)