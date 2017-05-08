A Splash of Colour photography exhibition

Start 10:00AM Saturday - 13 May 2017
End 03:00PM Wednesday - 17 May 2017
Price 0.00 £
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Lou
Contact Email info@thephotographicangle.co.uk
Website URL http://www.thephotographicangle.co.uk/exhibitions
Open 10am – 3pm Daily Cost Free Public Admission Colour is one of the powerful tools at a photographer’s disposal. Along with shape, texture, space, line and form, it is one of the six classic elements of design. Visual story-telling is made effective through the use of colour, which can make a photograph feel vibrant, exciting, mysterious, scary, serious or even sad. Colour is a great way to communicate emotion in our images. This exhibition brings together a full spectrum of colour images from all aspects of our lives. A SPLASH OF COLOUR is a touring exhibition created and supported by The Photographic Angle. Please check website prior to attendance for latest information as dates may be subject to change. Disabled visitors are advised to check with us before visiting an exhibition so that suitable access can be provided. Reg Charity No : 1135750 Image: © Samina Farooq
