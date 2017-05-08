Museums at Night

Meet your local museums and see what they have to offer. Handle some objects and talk to staff about what it’s like working or volunteering in a museum. Museums represented at this event are: Maidenhead Heritage Centre, the Natural History Museum – Eton College, The Museum of Eton Life – Eton College, Museum of Antiquities – Eton College, The Windsor & Royal Borough Museum and RBWM Local Studies. Free entry but please book your place by emailing your full name and contact number to museum@rbwm.gov.uk. Event will run from 17.00-20.00. Tea & Coffee will be available. Donations welcome.