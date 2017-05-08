Museums at Night

Start 05:00PM Thursday - 18 May 2017
End 08:00PM Tuesday - 25 Apr 2017
Town City windsor
Contact Name calum barlow
Meet your local museums and see what they have to offer. Handle some objects and talk to staff about what it’s like working or volunteering in a museum. Museums represented at this event are: Maidenhead Heritage Centre, the Natural History Museum – Eton College, The Museum of Eton Life – Eton College, Museum of Antiquities – Eton College, The Windsor & Royal Borough Museum and RBWM Local Studies. Free entry but please book your place by emailing your full name and contact number to museum@rbwm.gov.uk. Event will run from 17.00-20.00. Tea & Coffee will be available. Donations welcome.
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Emergency services were called to a crash outside the Three offices in Maidenhead town centre this evening.
An alleyway between Malvern Road and Gardner Road in Maidenhead has been closed off by police.