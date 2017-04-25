ReubensFight Hi5 Toddle

We are raising money for Reuben Virdee, a local 3 year old with neuroblastoma a very rare form of cancer. Walk, run, skip, toddle or dance @10:45. Prize for the child who does the most laps in 30 mins! Other activities include Raffle, cake stall, music, ice cream Van, fish and chips, pick and mix, hula hooping and design your own Hi5 handprint. £5 entry cost for children under 10 parents can toddle/walk/skip/run for free. You can also collect sponsorship for your child and donate it on the day. There will be a Music Magpie collection so bring any unwanted CDs, DVDs and phones. Some on site parking, please park at the train station if you can. Any questions please contact reubensfighthi5toddle@outlook.com 10am - 1pm. £5 per child under 10 to join in with the 30 min walk. You can enter your child by going to our Just Giving page and donating £5. https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/reubens-fight-hi5-toddle Limited spaces so please sign up before the day. If you are generously donating more than £5 please state it is for more than one child or an extra donation. If you would like a stall they can be booked for £20, please e-mail for more information.