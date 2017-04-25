The Gary Potter "Hot Club" Quartet

ARTS FESTIVAL JAZZ IN MARLOW Marlow Jazz Club are once again proud to be staging the jazz event in this year’s Wycombe Arts Festival, and have booked the brilliant Liverpudlian guitarist Gary Potter and his “Hot Club” Quartet. Widely acknowledged as the number one guitarist playing in the Django Reinhardt tradition, his swinging band revives memories of the original Hot Club Of France with Django and Stephane Grappelli. Alongside Gary will be the Riverdance violinist Noreen Cullen, 2nd guitarist Nils Solberg (who also contributes a few vocals), and bass player Andy Crowdy. The gig is 8pm on Tuesday May 23rd at Marlow’s Royal British Legion Hall, adjoining the railway station. Tickets are £10 at the door, but, as a full house is confidently expected, seats can be reserved in advance by phoning 01628 486571.