Exclusive Film Showing: 'Tomorrow' ('Demain' in French)

The Modern Languages and Earth Studies departments at Dolphin School, in association with the Transition Network, are hosting an exclusive screening of the inspirational film ‘Tomorrow’ (‘Demain’ in French). A French/English award winning film that has swept through cinemas around the world, telling the story of a search for solutions to the crisis humanity faces. It was considered essential screening at the European Parliament and United Nations and premiered at the COP21 in Paris. Ban Ki-moon said ‘it should be part of the training for every political leader on the planet.’ For ideas, solutions and motivation to get involved in action to change the way we see our planet, this film is a must see! You now have the chance to enjoy this hugely positive and affirming film; exploring creative solutions in the fields of food, energy, transport, economics and education. Bring your neighbours, friends and children (aged 10+). Tickets are free but please confirm attendance by sending an email to headspa@dolphinschool.com by 2pm on Thursday 4 May.