Maidenhead Archers Have a Go Day
2017-04-30 13:00:00 2017-04-30 16:00:00 UTC Maidenhead Archers Have a Go Day Braywick Rd, Maidenhead SL6, UK

Start 02:00PM Sunday - 30 Apr 2017

End 05:00PM Sunday - 30 Apr 2017

Price 5.00 £

Town City Maidenhead

Contact Name Simon Gilbey

Contact Email info@maidenheadarchers.com

Website URL http://maidenheadarchers.com/Home/HaveAGoDays

Come and try your hand at archery in a fun relaxed environment with all equipment provided. We welcome all ages, so come as a family. There is parking opposite the Toby Carvery at Braywick Sports ground and then please walk past the all-weather pitch and find us on the field behind the SportsAble building. Cost is £5/person or £15 / family and more details can be found on http://maidenheadarchers.com/Home/HaveAGoDays

