Young at Heart (songs & music) Fundraising

Start 07:00PM Saturday - 29 Apr 2017
End 09:30PM Saturday - 29 Apr 2017
Town City Upton, Slough
Contact Name Julie James
Contact Email Benbecky@btinternet.com
St Laurence's Church Invites you to an evening of Songs and Music Light refreshments and Raffle Retiring collection for Macmillan Nurses and St Laurence's Lighting Fund
