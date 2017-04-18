Tue, 18
Wed, 19
Thu, 20
SECTION INDEX

Young at Heart (songs & music) Fundraising

comments 0
2017-04-29 18:00:00 2017-04-29 20:30:00 UTC Young at Heart (songs & music) Fundraising Upton Rd, Slough SL3 7LS, UK

Start 07:00PM Saturday - 29 Apr 2017

End 09:30PM Saturday - 29 Apr 2017

Town City Upton, Slough

Contact Name Julie James

Contact Email Benbecky@btinternet.com

Website URL www.saint-laurence.com

St Laurence's Church Invites you to an evening of Songs and Music Light refreshments and Raffle Retiring collection for Macmillan Nurses and St Laurence's Lighting Fund

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved