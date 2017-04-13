Thu, 13
Stubbings House Garden April/May Opening for NGS Charities 2017

Stubbings House Garden April/May Opening for NGS Charities 2017
2017-05-01 09:00:00 2017-05-01 15:30:00 UTC Stubbings House Garden April/May Opening for NGS Charities 2017 Henley Rd, Maidenhead SL6, UK

Start 10:00AM Monday - 01 May 2017

End 04:30PM Monday - 01 May 2017

Price 3.50 £

Town City Maidenhead

Contact Name Claire Fletcher

Contact Email cfletcher7@sky.com

Website URL ngs.org.uk

Stubbings House Garden will be opening for NGS nursing and health charities 29 April to May 1st 2017 Admission £3.50 Children Free. Further details ngs.org.uk Opening Times: Saturday 29 April 10-4:30 Sunday 30 April 10-4 Monday 1 May 10-4:30

