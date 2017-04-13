Stubbings House Garden April/May Opening for NGS Charities 2017

Start 10:00AM Monday - 01 May 2017
End 04:30PM Monday - 01 May 2017
Price 3.50 £
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Claire Fletcher
Contact Email cfletcher7@sky.com
Stubbings House Garden will be opening for NGS nursing and health charities 29 April to May 1st 2017 Admission £3.50 Children Free. Further details ngs.org.uk Opening Times: Saturday 29 April 10-4:30 Sunday 30 April 10-4 Monday 1 May 10-4:30
