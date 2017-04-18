Start 07:00PM Wednesday - 05 Jul 2017
End 08:30PM Wednesday - 05 Jul 2017
Price 0.00 £
Town City Taplow, Maidenhead
Contact Name Paul Samuels
Contact Email samuelsberks@aol.com
Join us for a series of FREE, informal evening talks and learn about the fastest growing socially-engaged Buddhist movement in Europe. Whether you are seeking a joyful philosophy to live by or are just curious about the basics of Buddhism, these talks will give you great food for thought. They take place at Taplow Court on Wednesday evenings: 3rd May, 7th June, 5th July and 9th August from 7pm to 830pm followed by refreshments.
