Artisan market Shabbytique meets Eat on the High street

Start 11:00AM Sunday - 07 May 2017
End 04:00PM Sunday - 07 May 2017
Price 0.00 £
Town City Maidenhead, United Kingdom
Contact Name Claudine Andrew
Contact Email shabbytique@hotmail.com
Held on the 1st Sunday of the month 11-4pm Another fabulous line up of stalls coming to Maidenhead high street in May A buzzing market in the centre of maidenhead filled with stalls selling crafts, local produce and street food from around the world Buskers welcome Bouncy castle Ice cream and more Seating areas Free parking Local shops open as usual
