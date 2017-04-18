Tue, 18
Wed, 19
Thu, 20
SECTION INDEX

Artisan market Shabbytique meets Eat on the High street

comments 0
Artisan market Shabbytique meets Eat on the High street
2017-05-07 10:00:00 2017-05-07 15:00:00 UTC Artisan market Shabbytique meets Eat on the High street High St, Maidenhead SL6 1PY, UK

Start 11:00AM Sunday - 07 May 2017

End 04:00PM Sunday - 07 May 2017

Price 0.00 £

Town City Maidenhead, United Kingdom

Contact Name Claudine Andrew

Contact Email shabbytique@hotmail.com

Website URL www.facebook.com//ShabbytiqueEvents/

Held on the 1st Sunday of the month 11-4pm Another fabulous line up of stalls coming to Maidenhead high street in May A buzzing market in the centre of maidenhead filled with stalls selling crafts, local produce and street food from around the world Buskers welcome Bouncy castle Ice cream and more Seating areas Free parking Local shops open as usual

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved