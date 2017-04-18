Start 11:30AM Sunday - 02 Jul 2017
End 07:00PM Sunday - 02 Jul 2017
Price 0.00 £
Town City MAIDENHEAD
Contact Name CLAUDINE ANDREW
Contact Email GININTHEPARK@GMAIL.COM
GIN IN THE PARK is the 1st of its kind in the Royal Borough An event to bring together a local community of surrounding towns and encourage a FREE family festival. a STUNNING LOCATION, BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE, TASTY FOOD AND LOTS OF LOVELY GIN Ginsmiths, Tasting, cocktails, mixers. posh grub, fresh produce VIP Area Picnic area, Kids entertainment Live on Stage Opera, Swing, Jazz and Rock and roll Taxi/ limo services ;Free Parking in town More to be announced soon WE ARE PROUD TO BE SUPPORTING LOCAL Partnership with ENJOYMAIDENHEAD EATONTHEHIGHSTREET SHABBYTIQUE RBWM
