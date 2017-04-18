Tue, 18
Egyptology Lecture

Start 02:00PM Saturday - 22 Apr 2017

End 04:30PM Saturday - 22 Apr 2017

Price 3.00 £

Town City Reading

Contact Name Francesca H. Jones

Contact Email fhjones_tvaes@yahoo.co.uk

Website URL http://www.tvaes.org.uk

Dr. Geoffrey Killen will examine coffin manufacture from earliest times to the very sophisticated later products, with carpentry methods established by CT scanning; and the work of Deir el-Medina carpenters in making funerary furniture will be explored.

