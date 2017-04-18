Egyptology Lecture

Start 02:00PM Saturday - 22 Apr 2017
End 04:30PM Saturday - 22 Apr 2017
Price 3.00 £
Town City Reading
Contact Name Francesca H. Jones
Contact Email fhjones_tvaes@yahoo.co.uk
Dr. Geoffrey Killen will examine coffin manufacture from earliest times to the very sophisticated later products, with carpentry methods established by CT scanning; and the work of Deir el-Medina carpenters in making funerary furniture will be explored.
