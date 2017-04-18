Tue, 18
Wed, 19
Thu, 20
SECTION INDEX

Rick Stein's Sunset Cinema

comments 0
2017-06-21 06:30:00 2017-07-11 22:00:00 UTC Rick Stein's Sunset Cinema Bourne End Rd, Taplow SL6 0JF, UK

Start 07:30AM Wednesday - 21 Jun 2017

End 11:00PM Tuesday - 11 Jul 2017

Price 65.00 £

Town City Taplow

Contact Name Pop Up Picture Company

Contact Email info@popuppicturecompany.co.uk

Website URL www.popuppicturecompany.co.uk

This summer heralds the launch of the Pop-Up Picture Company - creators of unique food and film experiences, all set in stunning locations - with chef Rick Stein headlining its first instalment of movie nights. Rick Stein’s Sunset Cinema will ‘pop up’ at Buckinghamshire’s historic Cliveden House, in the famous walled Spa Garden, from 21st June until 11th July. Nestled just outside the village of Taplow, Cliveden House is steeped in history and boasts dramatic, scenic views across the River Thames and Chiltern Hills. Following Rick Stein’s Sunset Cinema, the Pop-Up Picture Company is gearing up for an eclectic programme of events held in various locations across the UK with more top chefs. To find out more about the Pop-Up Picture Company event visit www.popuppicturecompany.co.uk. Register for priority booking before midday on Sunday 23 April.

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved