This summer heralds the launch of the Pop-Up Picture Company - creators of unique food and film experiences, all set in stunning locations - with chef Rick Stein headlining its first instalment of movie nights. Rick Stein’s Sunset Cinema will ‘pop up’ at Buckinghamshire’s historic Cliveden House, in the famous walled Spa Garden, from 21st June until 11th July. Nestled just outside the village of Taplow, Cliveden House is steeped in history and boasts dramatic, scenic views across the River Thames and Chiltern Hills. Following Rick Stein’s Sunset Cinema, the Pop-Up Picture Company is gearing up for an eclectic programme of events held in various locations across the UK with more top chefs. To find out more about the Pop-Up Picture Company event visit www.popuppicturecompany.co.uk. Register for priority booking before midday on Sunday 23 April.