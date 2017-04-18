Tue, 18
Wed, 19
Thu, 20
SECTION INDEX

Come and sing songs from 'Les Miserables'

comments 0
2017-04-22 13:00:00 2017-04-22 15:00:00 UTC Come and sing songs from 'Les Miserables' The Hawthorns, Charvil, Reading RG10 9TR, UK

Start 02:00PM Saturday - 22 Apr 2017

End 04:00PM Saturday - 22 Apr 2017

Price 10.00 £

Town City Charvil

Contact Name Suzanne Newman

Contact Email suzanneynewman@btinternet.com

Website URL www.charvilmusic.co.uk

Fun singing afternoon for female voices led by local music teacher and choir director, Suzanne Newman. We will be singing a medley of songs from the movie version of 'Les Miserables' arranged for two-part choir. Cost is £10 which includes a copy of the music and refreshments. Places need to be booked in advance by contacting Suzanne on 0118 9340589 / suzanneynewman@btinternet.com

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved