Come and sing songs from 'Les Miserables'

Start 02:00PM Saturday - 22 Apr 2017
End 04:00PM Saturday - 22 Apr 2017
Price 10.00 £
Town City Charvil
Contact Name Suzanne Newman
Contact Email suzanneynewman@btinternet.com
Fun singing afternoon for female voices led by local music teacher and choir director, Suzanne Newman. We will be singing a medley of songs from the movie version of 'Les Miserables' arranged for two-part choir. Cost is £10 which includes a copy of the music and refreshments. Places need to be booked in advance by contacting Suzanne on 0118 9340589 / suzanneynewman@btinternet.com
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Police officers can be seen at Ten Pin Bowling in Maidenhead tonight following an incident earlier today.
The Prime Minister was spotted this afternoon.