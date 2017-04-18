Come and sing songs from 'Les Miserables'

Fun singing afternoon for female voices led by local music teacher and choir director, Suzanne Newman. We will be singing a medley of songs from the movie version of 'Les Miserables' arranged for two-part choir. Cost is £10 which includes a copy of the music and refreshments. Places need to be booked in advance by contacting Suzanne on 0118 9340589 / suzanneynewman@btinternet.com