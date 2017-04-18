Tue, 18
2017-07-02 17:15:00 2017-07-02 18:45:00 UTC Open evening The Hawthorns, Charvil, Reading RG10 9TR, UK

Jewel Tones is a choir for girls between the ages of 10 and 18. Rehearsals are held at Charvil Village Hall on Sundays during term-time between 6.15 and 7.45pm. The choir sing a wide variety of music and take part in concerts, festivals and competitions. We are holding an Open Evening for girls that are interested in joining us to come along and see what we do. Contact the choir's Musical Director, Suzanne Newman, for more details

