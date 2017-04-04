Tue, 04
Wed, 05
Thu, 06
SECTION INDEX

Marlow Choral Society Spring Concert - Stainer's Crucifixion

comments 0
Marlow Choral Society Spring Concert - Stainer's Crucifixion
2017-05-06 18:30:00 2017-05-06 21:00:00 UTC Marlow Choral Society Spring Concert - Stainer's Crucifixion The Causeway, Marlow SL7 2AA, UK

Start 07:30PM Saturday - 06 May 2017

End 10:00PM Saturday - 06 May 2017

Price 13.00 £

Town City Marlow

Contact Name Carol Austin

Contact Email carol.austin@btconnect.com

Website URL www.marlowchoralsociety.org.uk/BoxOffice

Marlow Choral Society presents John Stainer's Crucifixion, conducted by Chris Grant with organist Colin Spinks, at All Saints' Church, Marlow. The choir will also sing other works by Stainer and Joseph Haydn. Tickets at £13 available from Runners' Retreat, West Street, Marlow; Marlow Information Centre; www.marlowchoralsociety.org.uk/BoxOffice and on the door.

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved