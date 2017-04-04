Marlow Choral Society Spring Concert - Stainer's Crucifixion

Marlow Choral Society presents John Stainer's Crucifixion, conducted by Chris Grant with organist Colin Spinks, at All Saints' Church, Marlow. The choir will also sing other works by Stainer and Joseph Haydn. Tickets at £13 available from Runners' Retreat, West Street, Marlow; Marlow Information Centre; www.marlowchoralsociety.org.uk/BoxOffice and on the door.