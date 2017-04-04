Marlow Choral Society Spring Concert - Stainer's Crucifixion

Start 07:30PM Saturday - 06 May 2017
End 10:00PM Saturday - 06 May 2017
Price 13.00 £
Town City Marlow
Contact Name Carol Austin
Contact Email carol.austin@btconnect.com
Marlow Choral Society presents John Stainer's Crucifixion, conducted by Chris Grant with organist Colin Spinks, at All Saints' Church, Marlow. The choir will also sing other works by Stainer and Joseph Haydn. Tickets at £13 available from Runners' Retreat, West Street, Marlow; Marlow Information Centre; www.marlowchoralsociety.org.uk/BoxOffice and on the door.
Top Ten Articles
The Prime Minister was spotted this afternoon.
Police officers can be seen at Ten Pin Bowling in Maidenhead tonight following an incident earlier today.