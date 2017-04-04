Tue, 04
Cheese Makers Market

2017-04-07 23:00:00 2017-04-07 23:00:00 UTC Cheese Makers Market Beaconsfield, UK

Start 12:00AM Saturday - 08 Apr 2017

End 12:00AM Saturday - 08 Apr 2017

Town City Beaconsfield

Contact Name David Deaves

Contact Email david@la-cave.co.uk

Website URL www.cheesemakersmarket.com

Now in its fifth year, the annual Cheese Makers Market returns to Old Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire on 8 April and will feature around 30 of the finest cheese producers from France, Italy and the UK. Hosted by Premier Cheese and La Cave à Fromage, each year the festival goes from strength to strength. One of the highlights of this year’s festival will be the presentation of Buckinghamshire’s biggest-ever cheeseboard which will feature over 70 cheeses, some of which are the oldest in the world.

