Now in its fifth year, the annual Cheese Makers Market returns to Old Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire on 8 April and will feature around 30 of the finest cheese producers from France, Italy and the UK. Hosted by Premier Cheese and La Cave à Fromage, each year the festival goes from strength to strength. One of the highlights of this year’s festival will be the presentation of Buckinghamshire’s biggest-ever cheeseboard which will feature over 70 cheeses, some of which are the oldest in the world.