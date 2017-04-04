Stokenchurch Dog Rescue Summer Open Day

Start 12:00PM Sunday - 23 Jul 2017
End 04:00PM Sunday - 23 Jul 2017
Town City Tower Farm, Oxford Road, Stokenchurch, Bucks. HP14 3TD
Contact Name Debby Hicks
Contact Email enquiries@stokenchurchdogrescue.co.uk
Come and enjoy our Summer Open Day on Sunday 23rd July, 12noon-4pm. There will be plenty of stalls, including hand crafted gifts, art, clothes, tombolas and raffles with some exciting prizes to be won. Our charity auction will be hosting Dr. Who (Colin Baker), who will be taking your bids. There will be refreshments, BBQ, cakes and ice cream and plenty of games to amuse the kids!
Top Ten Articles
The Prime Minister was spotted this afternoon.
Police officers can be seen at Ten Pin Bowling in Maidenhead tonight following an incident earlier today.