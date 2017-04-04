Tue, 04
Wed, 05
Thu, 06
SECTION INDEX

Easter Family Fun

comments 0
Easter Family Fun
2017-04-07 09:30:00 2017-04-07 14:30:00 UTC Easter Family Fun 18 Park St, Maidenhead SL6, UK

Start 10:30AM Friday - 07 Apr 2017

End 03:30PM Friday - 07 Apr 2017

Price 0.00 £

Town City Maidenhead

Contact Name Jon Dance-Groom

Contact Email education@maidenheadheritage.org.uk

Website URL http://maidenheadheritage.org.uk/families/

Join us for FREE anytime from 10.30-3.30 to make animal themed masks inspired by our Flood exhibition. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times and donations toward heritage centre funds are very welcome.

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved