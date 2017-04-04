Easter Family Fun

Start 10:30AM Friday - 07 Apr 2017
End 03:30PM Friday - 07 Apr 2017
Price 0.00 £
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Jon Dance-Groom
Contact Email education@maidenheadheritage.org.uk
Join us for FREE anytime from 10.30-3.30 to make animal themed masks inspired by our Flood exhibition. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times and donations toward heritage centre funds are very welcome.
Top Ten Articles
The Prime Minister was spotted this afternoon.
Police officers can be seen at Ten Pin Bowling in Maidenhead tonight following an incident earlier today.