The Benn Clatworthy Quartet in Marlow

Now widely recognised as one of the greatest and most original tenor saxophonists in the world of jazz, Benn Clatworthy’s annual UK tour will take in Marlow Jazz Club at the Royal British Legion Hall on Tuesday April 11th. Born a Londoner, and the grandson of superstar of the musicals Gertrude Lawrence, he was taught saxophone by Ronnie Scott but emigrated to the USA early on and is now a big name on the West Coast scene, based in Los Angeles. Benn will be backed by top British pianist John Donaldson plus bass and drums, and the music starts at 8.30pm, admission £8.

