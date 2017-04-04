Bohun Gallery presents Silkscreens by Barbara Rae

Barbara Rae’s printmaking has been integral to her artistic activity since her student days. The way she conceives and works on her monoprints, screenprints and etchings complements and informs her approach to painting. The discipline imposed by these media and the unique opportunities offered by them create a set of possibilities, which stimulate her vision of the world, whether she is drawing, painting, making prints, or simply observing.The artist has taken inspiration from the atmospheric and mysterious colours of Scotland and Ireland in her latest silkscreen prints. She combines the influence of landscape and travel with painterly abstraction. When Rae was awarded a travel scholarship in 1966, it unleashed a love of travel that remains with her. Recognised nationally and internationally, Barbara Rae was elected president of the Society of Scottish Artists in 1983; made a Member of the Royal Scottish Academy in 1992; became a Royal Academician in 1996; She was awarded a CBE in 1999. Gallery open Tue-Sat 10am-5pm, Tue-Fri closed for lunch 1:15-2:15, open all day Saturday. Exhibition runs from 4 April to 29 April. Closed for Easter weekend 14-17 April