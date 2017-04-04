Rockin’ A Round House

Go back in time and make a Stone Age Round House & learn about life and times of the Stone Age people & their unusual round houses. You will also get to handle some Stone Age Tools and eat some yummy rock cakes. £2.00 entry per child or £1.00 with an Advantage Card. Sessions will run from 10:30-12:30 and 13:30-15:30. Windsor & Royal Borough Museum, Guildhall, High Street, Windsor, SL4 1LR. Tel 01628 685686 for more information. Windsor & Royal Borough Museum, The Guildhall, High Street, Windsor, SL4 1LR Tel: 01628 685686 Email: museum@rbwm.gov.uk Web: https://www3.rbwm.gov.uk/museum