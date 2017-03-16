Monochrome photography exhibition

Start 10:00AM Wednesday - 29 Mar 2017
End 03:00PM Sunday - 02 Apr 2017
Price 0.00 £
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Lou
Contact Email info@thephotographicangle.co.uk
Website URL http://www.thephotographicangle.co.uk/exhibitions
Location Clarion House, Norreys Drive, Maidenhead, SL6 4BY Open 10am – 3pm Daily Cost Free Public Admission The Monochrome format simplifies and strengthens our photographs. We draw attention to what caught our eye. We highlight patterns of light and shadow, or use light falling across a surface to emphasise grainy textures. An effective monochrome is reliant on its composition. A careful arrangement of shapes, lines, textures and patterns can transform your photograph. MONOCHROME is a touring photographic exhibition created and supported by The Photographic Angle. For more information see www.thephotographicangle.co.uk/exhibitions Please check website prior to attendance for latest information as dates may be subject to change. Disabled visitors are advised to check with us before visiting an exhibition so that suitable access can be provided. Tel : 0800 028 7338 Email : info@thephotographicangle.co.uk Reg Charity No : 1135750 Image: ©David Turnbull - Isolated
